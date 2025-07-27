Brake failure crash kills woman in Ikorodu

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority says a woman died after two iron-rod-laden Iveco trucks collided in Ita Oluwo, Ikorodu.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the woman, trapped between the articulated trucks, was extricated with help from LASTMA and Lagos Fire and Rescue Service officials.

Others who assisted include the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and officers from the Nigeria Police Force.

Bakare-Oki said officers from Ogijo Police Division evacuated the victim and took her to the Ogun State University Teaching Hospital mortuary in Sagamu.

He said the crash caused serious injuries, wrecked vehicles, and prompted a swift response by emergency services at the scene.

“Preliminary findings by LASTMA revealed that the accident resulted from brake failure on one of the trucks, YA 701 AAA, which was reportedly speeding.

“The out-of-control vehicle rammed into another truck on the same route, triggering a high-impact collision.

The force of the crash severely mangled both vehicles and sparked panic among road users and local residents,” he said.

Bakare-Oki offered condolences to the victim’s family, calling the crash a grim reminder of dangers linked to vehicle faults and driver recklessness.

“This tragic event underscores the pressing need for strict adherence to road safety measures, especially among operators of heavy-duty and cargo-laden trucks,” he said.

He lamented that avoidable incidents like this persist due to mechanical neglect and careless speeding by operators.

He affirmed the Lagos Government’s commitment to enforcing road safety laws, especially in cases where public safety is threatened by negligence.

Bakare-Oki urged haulage companies to enforce regular mechanical checks and ensure drivers are certified and mentally fit before handling freight vehicles.

“Roadworthiness is not optional but a duty for anyone operating high-risk transport vehicles,” he said.

