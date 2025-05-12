BPP urges compliance with presidential directives on public procurement

The Bureau of Public Procurement has called on officials of the Federal Government’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and other stakeholders to comply with the presidential directives on public procurement.

The BPP made the demand in a statement signed and issued to newsmen by its Director General, Dr. Adedokun Adebowale, on Monday.

The statement by Adebowale said: “The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) hereby calls on all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as relevant stakeholders, to fully comply with the new Presidential Directives on public procurement, as approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during its meeting held on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

“The newly approved ‘Nigeria First’ policy prioritises Nigerian industries and contractors in all public procurement activities and is a key component of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The BPP commends His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for this strategic policy initiative to enhance local industries’ capacity, competitiveness, and sustainability.

“In light of this development, the BPP urges all MDAs and procurement stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the policy details articulated by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during the post-FEC briefing to the State House Press Corps.

“To ensure effective implementation, the BPP stands ready to engage with procurement officers and stakeholders to develop and operationalise a Local Content Compliance Framework. This will provide clear guidelines and support mechanisms for achieving compliance regarding the policy’s objectives.

“The standard Bidding Document is one of the newly revised 17 Standard Bidding Documents. In collaboration with our development partners, BPP is now training procurement officers and contractors on its use in the ongoing capacity-building programme in the six geopolitical zones.

“Furthermore, a comprehensive Guideline on Local Content Compliance will be issued. Relevant stakeholders will be invited to provide input to enrich the document and foster shared ownership of the implementation process.

“In addition, the BPP will brief the public to create awareness and build widespread support for the policy. These engagements will ensure clarity, transparency, and a broad-based understanding of the new requirements.

“A further Circular from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) will be issued to reinforce the implementation mandate across all government institutions, providing additional policy direction and compliance expectations.

“The President directed that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) should issue an Executive Order to give full legal backing and enforceability to the new policy directives, ensuring nationwide compliance and institutional reinforcement.

“Specifically, the BPP notes and reaffirms its commitment to executing the following Presidential Directives:

“• Immediate revision and enforcement of procurement guidelines to prioritise locally made goods and indigenous solutions.

“• Establishment of a Local Content Compliance Framework applicable to all federal government procurements.

“• Create and maintain a register of high-quality Nigerian manufacturers and service providers regularly engaged by the government.

“• The BPP, as the designated line agency, supervises the deployment and management of procurement officers in all MDAs without compromising operational efficiency.

“Accordingly, the BPP directs all MDAs to undertake the following actions with immediate effect:

“• Ensure that locally available goods and services are prioritised in all procurement activities. Procurement of foreign goods or services must not proceed without justification and prior written waiver from the BPP. o Where local options are unavailable, contracts must include provisions for technology transfer, local production, or skills development. • Conduct an immediate audit of all current procurement plans and submit revised versions that align with the

“‘Nigeria First’ policy • Strictly observe the directive that policy violations will attract sanctions, including cancellation of procurement processes and disciplinary actions against erring officers.

“The BPP congratulates all Nigerians on adopting this transformative policy, which is expected to create employment opportunities, stimulate domestic production, and foster sustainable national development.”

