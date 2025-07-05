BPP rebrands to boost transparency, accountability in institutional, procurement reforms

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has unveiled a bold rebranding initiative aimed at reinforcing its institutional reforms and reaffirming its role in driving national development through transparency, accountability, and value-for-money in public procurement.

Under the leadership of Director-General, Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, FCIPS, ACFE, the Bureau is embracing a renewed visual identity.

Staff now don branded T-shirts and caps to the office on Thursday every week, with the inscriptions: “BPP… DRIVING NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT” and “PROMOTING INCLUSIVITY AND COHESION,” symbolising a deeper commitment to professionalism, ethical standards, and inclusive governance.

The rebranding aligns closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and signals a fresh chapter for the BPP as it accelerates reforms across the procurement landscape.

Central to this vision are inclusivity, cohesion, and teamwork, values the Bureau believes are essential to repositioning public procurement as a lever for national growth.

Dr. Adedokun said: “This new look is more than a facelift.

“It’s a statement of purpose.

“We are sending a clear message that the Bureau is evolving, embracing innovation, and committed to building a procurement culture rooted in integrity, equity, and accountability.”

Beyond the aesthetics, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance stakeholder engagement, deepen public awareness, and transition towards digital procurement systems that foster efficiency and transparency.

As part of its restructuring efforts, the Bureau is also intensifying its outreach to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), advocating strict adherence to the Public Procurement Act (2007) and championing best practices across the board.

Directors and senior officials, including Engr. Isaiah G. Yesufu, Director of Corporate Communications and Market Development, and Engr Nasir Bello, Director of the Civil Infrastructure Department, have reiterated the Bureau’s readiness to sustain reform momentum through innovation and collective responsibility.

The rebrand is also a reminder that procurement is not merely a technical function but a critical pillar of governance and service delivery.

Through greater public engagement and transparency, the BPP hopes to inspire trust and build a procurement system that works for all Nigerians.

Dr Adedokun stated: “This is the rebirth of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

“It is a call to unity, professionalism, and shared responsibility.

“We are inviting Nigerians to walk this path with us, to build, together, a procurement system that truly supports national development.”

