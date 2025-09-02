BPP fixes date to close online registration of procurement officers

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has directed accounting officers, namely: chief executives, directors general, and their equivalent, of federal agencies and parastatals to ensure that the online registration of procurement officers in their respective organisations is completed on or before September 8, 2025.

The directive to the chief executive officers was contained in a circular dated August 28, 2025 signed by the Director General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun.

The five-paragraph circular, addressed to chief executives and directors-general of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, entitled: “Online Registration of All Procurement Officers in Federal Procuring Entities (Federal Agencies & Parastatals),” said: “This is to inform you that Mr. President has vide the letter referenced PRES/36/HCSF/57/119/BPP/4 dated 13th May, 2025 directed that the mobility of procurement officers be reverted to the Bureau of Public Procurement and in compliance with this directive, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has formally reverted mobility of procurement officers to the Bureau vide HCSF/CMO/EMD/POD/196/II/T/40 dated 30th May, 2025.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement in compliance with this directive is working on creating the Procurement Management System (POMS) for procurement officers in all federal procuring entities (Federal MDAs) and also updating the records of procurement officers accordingly.

“Consequently, all procurement officers in federal procuring entities and other procuring entities within the scope of application of Section 15 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007 as amended, are required to fill out the Google form which can be accessed via https://bit.ly/proc-data with the required details.

“Also, the Accounting Officers (CEs/DGs/Equivalent) of procuring entities shall ensure that the Directors of Human Resource fill out the attached form which shall be duly endorsed. All the forms must be completed and submitted to the Bureau on or before the close of work on Monday, 8th September, 2025.

“Strict compliance to this directive is strongly advised, as failure may lead to sanctions in line with Public Service Rules and other relevant federal government policies and extant rules.”

The Bureau enjoined the chief executive officers, directors general and their equivalent in the procuring entities to bring the significant directive contained in the circular to the attention of concerned officers.