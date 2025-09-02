BPP DG extends deadline for electronic submission of requests, documents

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, has extended the deadline for the commencement of electronic submission of requests and documents to the Bureau to September 8, 2025.

This was a sequel to the Bureau’s circular referenced BPP/DG/2025/250 of August 4, 2025 on the transition to electronic submission procedures at the Bureau.

Dr. Adedokun stated: “In view of the ongoing migration to e-government platforms, the deadline for exclusive electronic submission of all requests and documents to the BPP is hereby extended to Monday, 8th September, 2025.”

The circular reads: “In view of the above, the Bureau wishes to notify all Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Government-Owned Companies (GOCs), private Companies/Firs, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs)? Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of the following:

“With effect from Tuesday, 9th September, 2025 the Bureau will not accept or process any hardcopy requests/submissions. MDAs, GOCs, Private Companies/Firms and NGOs/CSOs shall continue to submit all procurement-related documents electronically via submissions@bpp.gov.ng (all routine procurement submissions), and receive BPP correspondences via official@bpp.gov.ng;

“All non-procurement related communications and inquiries shall be submitted via the Bureau’s official e-mail: info@bpp.gov.ng;

“Failure to adhere to the new deadline and channels of communication shall result in outright denial of service by the Bureau, including non-acceptance and non-processing of requests/submissions until the concerned MDA or organisation fully complies with the electronic submission procedures;

“MDAs or organisations that have not already done so are to forward two (2) official email addresses and two (2) active telephone numbers of designated officers for formal communication and authentication purposes.

“All MDAs, GOCs, Private Companies /Firms and NGOs/CSOs are enjoined to ensure immediate alignment of their internal processes to avoid disruptions or delays in procurement submissions and reviews.”

