BPE speaks on reported plan to sell TCN

The Bureau of Public Enterprises has reacted to a report about the impending sale of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The Head, Public Communications, BPE, Ibeh Uzoma Chidi, spoke on the report in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Chidi said: “It would be recalled that the Federal Government had in 2001 approved the Nigerian Electric Power Policy (NEPP) document.

“The NEPP formed the basis for the enactment of the Nigerian Electricity Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), 2005.

“It would also be recalled that a RoadMap for the Reform of the power sector was issued in 2010.

“None of these documents envisaged the privatisation of TCN and that was why a Management Contract was put in place to reorganise and optimise the operations of TCN during the 2013 privatisation exercise.

“The Federal Government has not changed its policy nor amended the EPSRA as it relates to TCN.

“The Bureau, therefore, urges electricity sector workers and indeed the general public to ignore completely this false publication.”