Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Chijioke Chukwulota and Tina Ibeato for allegedly stealing a two-month-old set of twins.

This was revealed by the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement.

Mohammed said on Monday at about 6pm, following credible intelligence, police operatives attached to the Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit arrested Chukwulota, 31, of Imo State, who resides at Uruagu village, Nnewi, Anambra State.

It was learnt that Chukwulota lured his ex-girlfriend, whom he allegedly impregnated, and stole the children after she gave birth to them through cesarean section.

The suspect arranged and sold the same children to Ibeato of Imo State for N150,000.

Mohammed said both suspects have been arrested and the children recovered in good condition.

He said that investigation is ongoing, after which the suspects would be charged to court.