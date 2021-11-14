Boycott, parallel exercise mar APC Ward Congress in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has assured that the All Progressives Congress will remain united in the state in spite the alleged efforts by a few disgruntled elements to cause disharmony in the party.

Matawalle spoke based on the boycott and holding of a parallel congress during the APC Ward Congresses in the state.

The congresses were held on Saturday.

Matawalle was quoted as having spoken in a statement by the Director-General Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the Governor, Yusuf Idris, in Gusau.

Matawalle spoke while chairing the party’s stakeholders meeting held at the Government House, Gusau ahead of the party’s ward congresses.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Nasiru Mu’azu-Magarya, urged all party members to respect the APC constitution and uphold the tenets of discipline, loyalty and harmony.

He said: “As responsible leaders, the leadership of the party at all levels respect party hierarchy, which recognises President Muhammadu Buhari as the party’s leader at the national level and state governors in APC-controlled states as leaders of the party in their respective states.”

According to him, this has ensured more gains for the party throughout the country.

Matawalle noted the effort of the National Working Committee of the party, led by its Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, in facilitating the growth of the party, which led to registration of over one million members in the state.

The governor commended the stakeholders and other supporters for ensuring a rancour-free exercise, and called on them not to be influenced “by the negative views of those who are bent on destroying the party”.

Earlier, leader of the congress committee from the APC National Secretariat, Alhaji Kabiru Masari, said they were mandated to conduct the exercise in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Masari said all existing guidelines of the party will be followed with respect to those who go for consensus and those who opted for election.

Also the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Senator Hassan Nasiha, urged members to go about the exercise freely, without fear of harassment or intimidation.

Nasiha said nothing illegal was taking place and cautioned those trying to sabotage the exercise to desist in their own interest or face the party’s wrath.

The News Agency of Nigeria, however, reports that a parallel congress was conducted in the state by the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction of the APC, while another faction loyal to former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari boycotted the exercise.