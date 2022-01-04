Boy, four, drowns in well in Kano

A four-year-old boy drowned in a well at Dawanau Ilesha Nawawu in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area in Kano State on Monday.

Spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the accident on Tuesday in Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 4.55p.m. from one Aminu Sani-Sha’aibu and sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5.20 p.m.,’’

He added that the boy was brought out of the well dead and that the incident was being investigated.

Abdullahi added that the corpse had been handed over to the ward head of Ilesha Nawawu, Malam Musa Habibu.

He gave emergency numbers of the Fire Service as 08107888878, 07051246833, 07026026400, and 08098822631 to enable members of the public to call in the event of emergencies.