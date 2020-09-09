The Kano State Fire Service said a seven-year-old boy, Umar Ado, had died in a well at Unguwa Uku by Yarabawa Street in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued by Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the Public Relations Officer of the service, announced this on Wednesday.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when the deceased went to fetch water.

“We received a distress call from one, Abdulrauf Abba, at about 6:00 p.m. On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 6:07 p.m.

“The corpse was removed from the well and referred to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead’’ he said.