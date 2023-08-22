Boy, 18, faces trial over alleged theft of iPhone

An 18-year-old boy, David Emedeh, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an iPhone 13, valued at N680,000.

The defendant, unemployed and whose address was not stated, is facing trial for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, DSP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the offences were committed on July 24, at 26, Otigba St., Computer Village, Ikeja.

Olagbayi said that the defendant and others at large stole the iPhone 13, valued at N680,000 and the property of Babatunde Ogunlana.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was apprehended while his other accomplice escaped.

According to him, the offences contravene sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2105.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Consequently, the Magistrate, O. A Odubayo, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubayo adjourned the case until Sept. 4 for mention.

