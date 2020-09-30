A 13-year-old boy, Abdullahi Musa, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Dangayaki village in the Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

A statement issued by Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, announced this on Wednesday.

Muhammed said that the incident occurred on the 30th of September, 2020.

“We received a distress call from Malam Adamu Muhammad at about 10:45a.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:00a.m.

“Musa’s corpse was handed over to our Ward Head at Dangayaki village, Alhaji Abdulmuminu.

Muhammed added that the cause of the incident is under investigation.