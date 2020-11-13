Terence Crawford against Kell Brook will be a big fight treat for boxing fans.

Breaking a hiatus of almost a year, WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will return to action against Kell Brook on Saturday evening.

Crawford is currently positioning himself as the favourite in the contest.

However, Kell Brook will be a tough test ahead. Both Brook and Crawford are lethal punchers.

That said, they will need to time one perfect shot to seal the day.

The man to land the bigger one first can seemingly bag the win.

The welterweight thriller is all set to provide fireworks inside the squared circle.

Terence Crawford (36-0) will bring his best game against Brook and will look to maintain his undefeated pro record. Meanwhile, ‘Special K’ can also be a threat to him.

Here’s how the fight can pan out.

“Bud” Crawford, the deadly southpaw, has been in the ring with several elites and has huge experience.

He has surpassed all his adversaries and is one of the best of all-time in the sport.

However, boxing is a sweet science where anything can happen.

The WBO champ will hunt for a KO but he might also look comfortable going to the distance.

If Brook comes with the answer to his shots, Crawford will have to be ready for a long night.

Brook is also a knockout specialist.

Akin to Crawford, he has 27 knockout wins under his name.

However, he still needs to prove his calibre against world-class elites.

After losing to Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin, Brook needs to prove his worth against Crawford.

Being an orthodox boxer, he might not be the aggressor from the very first round.

Meanwhile, if he lands the big one, “Special K” can become the new WBO welterweight champion.

Amid all the speculations and analysis, it will be a fan-favourite fight.