Lawrence Okolie has vowed that he will show he is ready to compete for a world title when he faces Nikodem Jeżewski on Saturday.

Okolie, 27, was due to face Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO world cruiserweight title until the Polish fighter tested positive for COVID-19.

His bout with stand-in Jezewski will not be for the world title.

“I’ve worked to get into the position so I need to cement it and show I’m going for a world title next and this is why,” the Briton told BBC Sport.

“I feel there is pressure but nothing I’m not used to or can’t handle,” added Okolie, who competes on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title bout with Kubrat Pulev.

“I understand he has the world at his feet if he manages to win.”

Poland’s Jezewski, who is undefeated in 20 outings, said: “This is a chance for me and I’ll do everything I can. Glowacki had 12 weeks preparing for Okolie, I had five days. I will give everything I have got.”

Britain’s Okolie competed at the 2016 Olympics and has since compiled a record of 14 wins from as many bouts, a run that has seen him win the British and European cruiserweight titles.