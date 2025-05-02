Bovi, Teni, Funke Akindele share life threatening, changing stories

On Sunday, April 27th, 2025, Africa’s first-ever talk concert: WithChude Live, premiered at The Palms in Lekki, Lagos, welcoming a sold-out audience of over 5,000 people, with Bovi, Teni, and Funke Akindele sharing life threatening and changing stories.

The live event, hosted by media entrepreneur and storyteller, Chude Jideonwo, created space for some of Nigeria’s most beloved figures.

They were able to share unfiltered stories of healing, vulnerability, and strength.

The evening opened with a powerful panel featuring Teni, Taaooma, and Kiekie.

Speaking on growth and authenticity, Teni revealed the patient journey behind her hit song: “Money.”

“I wasn’t shocked by the reception because I knew when people were finally ready to hear it,” she shared, explaining that the song was written five years before its release.

Award-winning comedian and actor Bovi followed with a deeply personal conversation.

He reflected on the broken relationship with his late father, calling it part of “family patterns” and the emotional work required to break them.

“My father gave me what he had,” he said, adding: “And what he had was a lot of negative energy.

“I have chosen to be the stop.”

Bovi also opened up about raising a child with a speech impediment and the cruelty he experienced online after sharing his family’s story.

“Someone sent a message calling my child an imbecile,” he said, his voice steady with pain and strength.

In another segment, Pastor Jerry Eze spoke about the global impact of his NSPPD prayer platform and how it all began.

“It wasn’t called NSPPD at the time but after a while they had to put a name to it,” he said, adding: “And I never knew you can get famous by praying.”

Describing his off-screen personality, Eze said: “I seldom talk as I am a quiet person and calm person.

“And for a period of time, I couldn’t watch myself on NSPPD as I always tell myself to calm down.”

Recalling this internal struggle, he added in Igbo: “Jiri nwayo,” which means: “Take it easy.”

Still, he said, he simply loves to see people smile.

He addressed the miracles widely reported on NSPPD: “I do not tell people not to access medical care, but I understand the limitations.”

Eze shared how medical consultants now testify on the platform with patients after seeing no headway medically.

“They see how the patient recover in front of us just by placing a phone beside their eye and playing and watching the NSPPD programme and they get healed,” he said.

He emphasised the platform’s due diligence: “For every time when someone gets healed on NSPPD, we get the medical report and also call the hospital to do our own checking.”

Then, with calm assurance, he said: “Chude, God is real.”

Funke Akindele, celebrated actress and filmmaker, also sat with Chude in a revealing and emotional session.

She spoke about mental health, depression, and the intense pressure of public life.

“I see all the insults on social media,” she said, adding: “And I am a strong woman, but it got to a stage when I almost lost it mentally.

“When people called me out for something I did not do—when an actress on Jenifa’s Diary passed on and people said I did not help her… and I was already depressed myself.”

Akindele made it clear that her journey in politics is far from over.

She said: “I am learning—about my state, about my country.

“So that when I speak again in the future, I can back it up with statistics.

“Ask me if I will go back into politics again.

“Mmy answer is yes, I will.”

The inaugural edition of WithChude Live set a new benchmark for live events in Africa.

Through its conversations, it reminded audiences that healing, growth, and vulnerability are not weaknesses, but the greatest forms of strength.

