English Premier League clubside Bournemouth confirmed on Sunday that one of their players is among the two latest people across the league to test positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, Bournemouth said the player would now self-isolate for seven days, as per the protocols.

Six people across three clubs, including at least one player from Watford, tested positive for the virus in the first round of tests.

In a statement on its website, the Premier League said the two positive tests came from a round of 996 tests across all 20 clubs, with each club increasing their tests from 40 to 50.

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 22 May, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the Premier League said.

A third round of tests will take place at the 20 clubs on Monday and Tuesday.

The Premier League is still hoping to resume the season in June.

dpa/NAN.