Bournemouth have announced the appointment of Jonathan Woodgate as manager until the end of the season.

Woodgate has held the position on an interim basis since the sacking of Jason Tindall.

The former Middlesbrough manager has been handed the task of helping the Cherries get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The move comes despite speculation that the club were keen to speak to former Arsenal legend and current CF Montreal manager, Thierry Henry, about the vacancy.

Chief exec Neill Blake told the club’s official website: “Jonathan’s professionalism and leadership has impressed the board of directors since taking on the role of caretaker manager in difficult circumstances.

“The team’s performances and results have improved under his stewardship, and even our defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday was a display which deserved a better result.

“As we head into a crucial part of the season, stability and clarity is of paramount importance for everyone at the club.

“With that in mind, and having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 games of the season.”