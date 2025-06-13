Boundary dispute: Monarch cries out over threat to destroy community

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oba Taofeeq Osunmakinde, the Obawure of Ifetuntun in Ife South Local Government Area, has raised the alarm over a boundary dispute between his community and another in the Ijebu axis of the state.

The monarch, in a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, alleged that there were plans to destroy his community and called for immediate intervention by security agencies.

Speaking to journalists in Akure, Oba Osunmakinde urged the IGP to investigate and apprehend those behind the ongoing unrest stemming from the land dispute over a 30-mile stretch known as Ifetuntun.

The traditional ruler traced the history of Ifetuntun, describing it as a government-reserved area where he once served as a community head, or “Baale.”

He recounted that during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration in 2001, a major conflict broke out between Ifetuntun settlers and their Ijebu neighbors, which led to federal government intervention and border demarcation by the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation. This intervention had allowed both communities to coexist peacefully—until now.

Oba Osunmakinde added that between 2008 and 2009, a chieftaincy inquiry by the Osun State Government affirmed Ifetuntun’s status as a recognized town. In 2010, he was formally crowned monarch by the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuade, and was presented with a certificate and staff of office by the then-Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“Ifetuntun has existed peacefully for decades, under both military and civilian administrations, without significant conflict,” the monarch said.

However, he recalled that in 2016, the community suffered its first major attack, allegedly led by a forest guard from the Ministry of Natural Resources, who reportedly hired thugs to burn homes and destroy property worth over ₦2 billion.

According to him, several arrests were made, but the main perpetrators escaped. The matter was later resolved out of court through the intervention of the Ooni of Ife and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

Oba Osunmakinde further alleged that armed hoodlums are now operating freely in the area, extorting money from travelers along the federal road connecting Ife South to Ijebu West, while claiming to be acting on behalf of the state government.

He expressed concern that top government officials are allegedly threatening to demolish Ifetuntun within 24 hours, warning that the community is now under siege.

“These armed hoodlums are beginning to take control of our community, while Amotekun operatives, allegedly acting on orders from the Commissioner, are harassing and victimizing law-abiding citizens,” he said.

Oba Osunmakinde appealed directly to the Inspector General of Police:

“We have submitted petitions, including evidence, to the offices of the IGP, the Osun State Government, and the Federal Government.

“We are law-abiding citizens and cannot take the law into our own hands. We seek justice and immediate government intervention.”

