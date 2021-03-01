Dr. Richard Oji, Director of Internal Boundary at the National Boundary Commission, has called on border communities between Akwa Ibom and Abia States to coexist harmoniously to enhance national unity.

Oji made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

He said though the commission had earlier pleaded with the communities, it wouldn’t be too much to plead again that they sheathe the swords.

According to him, the situation has been bad for a long time.

Oji said: “There have been killings and the killings are ongoing.

“This is not good for our growth and development.

“We want to sensitise them to imbibe good neighbourliness.

“Sometimes, you find out that such a situation is not only peculiar to those two states.

“We are urging them to see themselves as one, Nigerians and brothers and sisters, and to live in peace.”

According to Oji, the commission uses concrete pillars to demarcate boundaries.

He added: “Some of them are about two metres in height, while others are just above one metre with surface at the base to expose its visibility.

“We also label the pillars, but some unpatriotic persons in the community destroy our pillars.”

He, therefore, urged the state and local governments as well as stakeholders at the community level, especially traditional rulers, to assist in enlightening their people on the implications of tampering with pillars demarcating states.

Oji reiterated that boundaries are for mere administrative convenience, stressing that being in another state does not prohibit an individual from owning a property in the other state.

NAN.