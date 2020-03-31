Boundary Closure: Gov. Ganduje monitors compliance, orders arrest of defaulters

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday visited the border linking Kano and Kaduna States to monitor compliance to the total ban on movement of vehicles into the state.

Ganduje, who was accompanied by personnel of the Kano Road Traffic Maintenance Agency, turned some of the defaulters back and also ordered arrest and prosecution of some of them.

The defaulters caught were in different commercial vehicles at different locations coming into the state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inspection, the governor said he was at the boundary to monitor level of compliance.

He said: “We are here to see how people are complying with the directive we gave for boundary closure.

“Those that you are seeing are from Madalla in Abuja.

“All of them were not screened to ascertain their health condition and more so, there is directive banning such movement.

“These people you are seeing will all be taken to Police stations and they will be prosecuted for such unpatriotic behaviour.”

Ganduje assured that more security personnel would be deployed to all the affected routes linking the state with other states, not only from Kaduna-Abuja axis.