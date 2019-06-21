Pule Mphothwe, the Botswanan High Commissioner to Nigeria, has called for closer partnership between Nigeria and Botswana on tertiary education.

Mphothwe made the call in a press conference, which held at the Botswanan High Commission on Friday in Abuja.

The High Commissioner described Nigeria as a strategic and very instrumental partner in the development of Botswana and as such, would like to explore the possibilities to offer Nigerians admission into the famous Botswana University.

He thanked the Nigerian government for playing important roles to Botswana, hoping that the ties becomes stronger than before.

He said: “We want to establish academic relationship with Nigeria. Nigeria has always played a critical role to Botswana a long time before now.

“We have depended on the good will of other sister countries especially Nigeria. Nigeria has played a huge role in terms of sending us professionals.

“In the 60s and 70s, that was the first ten years of our independence, we did not even have a university a lot of students came to study in Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Botswana, Prof. David Norris, said that Nigeria was the first place for the university to seek partnership.

Norris said that the type of partnership the university was seeking was in research collaboration, adding that it would ease the challenges Botswana was facing in the field.

He said: “As we partner with African universities, we come up with indigenous knowledge.

“We want to enrich each other through students exchange where we can have professors from Nigeria on sabbatical.

“We want to spend sometime mentoring our own people and make sure that they become expertise with our staff in Botswana.

“It is also important for us to experience and know each other’s culture. We also want to enrich diversity in Botswana.”