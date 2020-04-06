Botafogo offer Mikel N347m 18-month deal

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, may join Brazilian Serie A club, Botafogo, on an 18-month deal.

Botafogo continue to push for the signing of the former Chelsea midfielder, who was released by his former employer, Trabzonspor, following an outburst on the social media from the Nigerian over the safety of players.

Mikel left Trabzonspor by mutual consent, days after expressing his concerns about the Turkish Super Liga continuing amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It now looks like the 32-year-old’s search for a new club won’t take long after ESPN journalist, Jorge Nicola, has said that Botafogo have offered Mikel an 18-month deal that would see him earn $2 million (N347 million) over the duration of the contract.

The new deal, should it go through, will see the former Chelsea player earns more than the $1.6 million he received at Trabzonspor.

Botafogo is willing to recover their greatness in Brazil and they just completed the signing of Japanese, Keisuke Honda.