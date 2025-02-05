BoT meeting to address lingering PDP leadership crisis – Wabara

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently meeting as part of efforts to address the lingering leadership crisis rocking the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed door meeting currently holding at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja is chaired by the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Wabara said that in spite the challenges PDP had encountered, it still remained a party of choice for Nigerians.

According to Wabara, the meeting would look into the legal battles between the Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udey-Okye, both of whom are laying claim to the office of the National Secretary of the party.

He also said that the board members would be receiving report from the Taminu Turaki-led committee, which was set up during the last BoT meeting to examine the matter.

“At our last meeting, the board assigned one of our distinguished members, led by Turaki, to use his vast legal expertise in examining the court documents submitted by Anyanwu and Udey-Okoye regarding the office of the national secretary of our party.

“Given the importance of ensuring justice, fairness and adherence to due process, we trusted him with the responsibility of reviewing both legal positions and advising us accordingly.

“Today, Turaki is here to present his report, and we look forward to hearing his findings and recommendations.

“His insights will guide us in making informed decisions that will strengthen our party, uphold the rule of law and ensure that internal disputes are handled with the highest level of integrity and fairness.

“As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to the values that define us, justice, fairness and service to the people.

“Let us approach the next meeting with a sense of purpose and responsibility, knowing that the decisions we make will shape the future of our party and indeed, our beloved country.

“Together, we will strengthen our party; together, we will reclaim our rightful place in national leadership and together, we will build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Wabara commended the PDP Governors’ Forum for its concerted efforts at setting March 13 for the much-anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

While urging members to attend the NEC meeting with open mind, he described it as a platform for critical deliberations that would shape the future of PDP and, by extension, the future of Nigeria.

“I, therefore, urge all members of NEC to come with open minds, prepare for meaningful discussions that will address the pressing issues within our party and offer a renewed vision for our country,” he said.

The BoT chairman called on the party’s national leaders to address the issue of inadequate security at the PDP national headquarters.

“We must also acknowledge the unfortunate incidents that took place during our last BoT meeting. These incidents were largely due to inadequate security at the party headquarters.

“As a result, and after thorough consideration, the BoT has resolved that until the security situation is effectively addressed, its subsequent meetings will be held outside of the party secretariat.

“The safety of our members and the integrity of our discussions must never be compromised.

“We call on the party leadership to urgently take necessary steps to rectify this situation so that our secretariat remains a safe and secure place for future discussions,” he said.

