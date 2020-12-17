The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Walid Jibrin, has called on all aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords.

Jubrin, in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday in Abuja, assured the aggrieved members that peaceful means would be explored to resolve the various concerns in the party.

He urged them to remain in the party, which was working hard and doing everything possible to find solutions to contending issues.

“In my capacity as Chairman of PDP BoT, the conscience of the party, I am watching very keenly the recent developments in our great party with a special call on all aggrieved members to remain in the party with a view to looking for the way forward.

“As the father of all, I have decided not to pay deaf ears to group or individual grievances, to enable me play a neutral and fatherly role in order to harmonise the views expressed with a view to taking necessary action.

”I wish to call on the aggrieved members to sheathe their swords while we explore all peaceful means to find an amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or groups to air their views, but we must use the various reconciliation strategies in order to make the party the strongest.

“I want to further state that PDP has come to stay with no shaking, and determination to bring our detractors and enemies to shame,” he said.

The BoT Chairman appealed to all the organs of the PDP, including the National caucus, BoT, National Executive Committee, and the National convention to live up to their expectations.

Jubrin urged PDP leaders to be guided by justice and fairness without any sinister or personal motives.

He urged PDP governors to continue to use their positions to keep the party alive.

Jubrin called for support for Gov. Bala Mohammed-led PDP post 2019 general election review committee and the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, chaired by Sen. Bukola Saraki.