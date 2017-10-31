Boss Mustapha visits Buhari, pledges better life for ordinary Nigerians

Newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has pledged to implement programmes and policies aimed at uplifting the quality of lives of all Nigerians.

Mustapha stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in the provision of social amenities and safeguarding the nation.

He also pledged to ensure effective coordination of the activities of government so as to fulfil the promises made to the electorate.

He said: “We are preparing to serve the people of Nigeria. This is about mid-term and I can assure you that we have achieved so much and in the very near future we will begin to enrol and unfold a lot of other programmes that would be for the benefit of people of Nigeria.

“President Buhari sought the mandate of the people of Nigeria and he is going to give the desires of their life and meet the basic expectations of our people.

“We know that within the time frame there is a lot to be done because of the rots and decay that had taken place in the past.

“But I can assure that he is a resolute person; he is a very determined person: he is a very focused person and he is going to achieve that.

“My responsibility is just to serve and make sure that I coordinate the activities of government so that we fulfil the mandate for which the people of Nigeria elected us.”

Mustapha stressed that he needed God’s wisdom to succeed in his new assignment as SGF, adding that there was nothing impossible with God.

He said: “I will need God’s wisdom, truly this is enormous responsibility, I’m humbled by it and I can assure that it is only God that will be able to help, navigate all issues that are on ground. But there is nothing impossible with God.

“I can assure you that we are going to achieve, and we are going to succeed and deliver on the mandate for which the Nigerian people elected us.”

President Buhari, on October 30, had approved the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to replace Babachir Lawal, whose appointment was terminated alongside the suspended Director-General National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

Mustapha, a lawyer, management consultant, politician, businessman and boardroom guru of considerable repute, was the former Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

He was born in Adamawa State and attended Hong Secondary School, in Hong Adamawa State and North East College of Arts and Sciences Maiduguri Borno State, crowning it with WASC and HSC in 1976.

He earned his Bachelor of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979 and was called to the Bar in 1980.

Mustapha did the compulsory National Youth Service Corps at Directorate of Legal Services at the Army Headquarters and was in charge of review of Court Marshall Proceedings from 1980 to 1981.