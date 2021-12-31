Borussia Dortmund set deadline for Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund has reportedly set a deadline for Erling Braut Haaland to make a decision on his future.

The Norway international’s release clause is set to kick in this summer, and he is widely expected to depart the club.

The expectation is that Haaland will depart the Westfalenstadion for another top European outfit.

The likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could also be preparing for battle for Haaland, who is thought to be keeping his options open.

Now, German outlet, Bild, has reported that Dortmund wants Haaland to inform them of his decision by the end of February in order to leave them ample time to identify and sign a replacement if necessary.

Haaland is believed to be favouring a move to La Liga over the Premier League, although Dortmund is reportedly still hoping to tie him down to a lucrative new contract.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man has struck 76 goals in 75 games for Dortmund across all tournaments, including 53 strikes from 54 Bundesliga outings.