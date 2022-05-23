Borussia Dortmund appoint Edin Terzic as head coach

Borussia Dortmund have announced Edin Terzic as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Marco Rose at the end of the season.

Terzic had a spell in interim charge of first-team matters during the 2020/21 campaign where he led BVB to DFB-Pokal glory. More recently he has been serving as technical director, with Dortmund confirming his return to the dugout on a three-year deal on Monday.

“We held several intensive discussions with Edin Terzic last weekend and are convinced that this personnel decision is the right one for BVB,” soon-to-be sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

“Edin knows our club, the environment, a large part of the team and the areas we would like to fine-tune to be able to offer successful football to our fans. The 2022/23 season constitutes a fresh sporting start. We will press ahead with this together with great joy and passion,”

Terzic added: “By now, many people are likely to be aware of the special importance BVB holds in my life. I’d therefore like to express my sincere thanks to Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl for the great trust they have placed in me and for giving me this great responsibility. We will do everything in our power every day to make the team and the entire club successful.”

Borussia Dortmund have parted company with head coach Marco Rose after just a single season in the dugout.

Terzic’s squad has already been strengthened by several high-profile additions heading into the new season. Niklas Sule is signing from Bayern Munich and he will likely be partnered at the back by fellow new arrival Nico Schlotterbeck.

Young starlet Karim Adeyemi has also penned terms, as has midfielder Salih Ozcan and goalkeeper Marcel Lotka.