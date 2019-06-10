Ahead of the inauguration of ninth National Assembly, Senator Ajayi Borofice has stepped down his aspiration to become the Deputy Senate President for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege .

Borofice made known his decision to step down for Omo-Agege at the caucus meeting of All Progressives Congress Senators-elect.

The stepping down of Borofice will reduce the aspirants for Deputy Senate President’s position to four Senators-elect.

Senator-elect Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Francis Alimikhena have shown interest in becoming the Deputy Senate President of the ninth Senate.

The South South Zone of the APC on Saturday declared its support for the candidacy of Omo-Agege.