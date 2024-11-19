Borno, UNICEF flag off campaign to end open defecation

The Borno State Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched a campaign aimed at eradicating open defecation across the state’s 27 local government areas.

Speaking during the unveiling of the initiative in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum urged residents to embrace the campaign and support efforts to achieve an Open Defecation-Free Borno.

Zulum, who was represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, highlighted his administration’s commitment to addressing critical issues across sectors such as education, transportation, infrastructure, and health over the past six years.

“For six years, we have been resolute in our commitment to improving lives despite fiscal constraints. This initiative is part of our dedication to ensuring a clean and prosperous Borno.

“I urge everyone to take this campaign back to their communities and help spread awareness about ending open defecation,” he said.

Also Read:

Describing the initiative as a legacy for future generations, the governor also directed relevant agencies and departments to align their programmes with the ODF objective.

The UNICEF Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, Gerida Birukila, commended the state government’s proactive approach to tackling open defecation, noting that Borno is one of Nigeria’s leading states in the fight against the menace.

“We are pleased with Borno’s efforts. Two LGAs, Biu and Shani, have already been certified open defecation-free.

“For the rest, we need commitment not just from the government but also from traditional institutions and the people to drive behavioural change,” Birukila said.

She highlighted the significant impact of open defecation on children, citing severe malnutrition, stunted growth, and diseases such as diarrhea as major consequences.

“It is not just about providing toilets and water. People need to see the importance of using these facilities. That is why we are calling for a collective commitment to this cause,” she added.

Also speaking, the Education Adviser to the British High Commission, James Donoghue, commended UNICEF’s work in Borno, particularly in education.

He noted the success of the Teaching at the Right Level initiative, which focuses on improving children’s literacy and numeracy skills.

“We toured some schools today and saw remarkable progress. Children are learning arithmetic and basic literacy effectively.

“Beyond sanitation, UNICEF is ensuring access to learning materials, which is commendable,” Donoghue said

Post Views: 6