The Borno Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers on Thursday commended Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno over his visits to schools in the past six weeks.

A statement by the chairman of the union, Jibrin Mohammed, described the action as “a positive step to reinvigorate the education sector”.

He said that personal inspection and supervision conducted by the governor would avail the government access to first-hand information on conditions of teachers, pupils and infrastructure in the schools.

Mohammed called on teachers to eschew absenteeism and acts of indiscipline so as to fast track efforts to reinvigorate the education sector, warning that NUT would not condone truancy among teachers.

He said: “The NUT not only frowns at teachers who engage in unproductive attitude but categorically dissociate itself from it. The union will in no way try to defend erring teachers.

“NUT call on teachers to be punctual at their duty posts and carry out lessons and other duties assigned to them by the school authorities.

“The union assures competent and law abiding teachers that it will not allow infringement on their rights.

“While we commend the governor over his concern to revamp the teaching and learning conditions, we call on government to adopt carrot and stick approach; and urge teachers to put in their best.”

While commending the security agencies over their effort to restore peace, he called for proactive measures to secure the schools, teachers and pupils in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zulum had since assumption of office on May 29, embarked on statewide visit to schools, hospitals, ministries and government agencies to address truancy and promote good work ethics among teachers and workers.

Zulum also directed teachers, workers and local council officials currently operating from Maiduguri metropolis, to relocate to their respective stations to accelerate resettlement and restoration of civil authorities in the affected communities.