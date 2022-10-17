Borno State incorporates 1,800 police constabulary to combat crimes

The Borno State Police Command said it had incorporated about 1,800 police constabulary to complement the efforts of security agencies in combating crimes in the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, Abdu Umar, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Sunday.

Umar said the newly-recruited volunteers were currently receiving orientations on what was expected of them in the discharge of their duties.

Umar said the Constables would be deployed to their communities across the 27 local government areas in the state for effective community policing.

He said that the Community Policing Constabulary Scheme of the Force was purely voluntary service introduced by the Federal Government to train and incorporate individuals with prior paid employment who desire to spend their spare time assisting the police in its simple police tasks within their various communities.

He explained that their roles would include assisting the police in crime detection and prevention, conflict resolution, intelligence gathering and dissemination to local Police commanders.

Other roles included maintenance of law and order, deployment to complement conventional police officers in patrolling their communal public space, advising the public on safety, as well as working with relevant stakeholders on crime control.

Umar said: “We have already deployed 10 police men in all the LGAs in the state to augment other sister security agencies that are combating Terrorism and other crimes.

“Very soon you will see the police everywhere.

“These ones will be dressing in black and black, they are different from our police in their crest and badges.”

The Commissioner of Police assured that the men would intensify raids at criminals hideouts and enhance police visibility, to deter criminals from nursing the ambition of perpetrating crimes.