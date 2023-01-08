Borno State announces date for LG election

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed May 20, 2023 for the conduct of local government council election in the state.

This was contained in statement by the Director Information of the commission, Hajiya Zara Alhassan, on Saturday.

Alhassan said the Executive Chairman of BOSIEC, Alhaji Lawan Maina, announced the date at a meeting with the leadership of political parties and stakeholders on Saturday in Maiduguri.

The statement quoted Main as having said: “As you are all aware, the commission has announced the date for local government council election to take place on May 20, 2023, by virtue of the powers conferred on the commission under Section 10 and 18 (a) of BOSIEC Law, 2002.

“Therefore, may I assure you that the commission highly value your participation and would Insha Allah draw the strength, encouragement and inspiration to see that we conduct a free, fair and credible election in all the 27 Local Government councils in our dear state.

“However, the need for cooperation and good working relationship between all the registered political parties and Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) cannot be over emphasised.”

Maina pointed out the importance of mutual trust and understanding among stakeholders for the success of the election.

He reiterated the commitment of BOSIEC to justify the confidence reposed in it by the political parties to provide a level playing field for all.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 14 political parties and security agencies among others who were updated on the level of preparations.