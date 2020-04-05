Borno rehabilitates 500 houses destroyed by Boko Haram

The Borno State Government has commenced rehabilitation of 500 houses destroyed by Boko Haram terrorists in Kawuri in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum said this during a working visit to Konduga on Sunday.

Zulum said government had completed about 250 of the houses.

He said the rehabilitation would enable residents of the community taking shelter in Internally Displaced Persons camp to return home.

The governor directed the engineer handling the project to expedite action and complete the project before June 15.

He said: “When we are able to resettle the people of Kawuri back to their communities, we shall move to Umarari.

“We want the people to engage in this year’s farming season in June.”

He urged the military commander in the area to provide more security at the project site to checkmate theft of equipment.

Zulum also provided additional patrol vehicles to hunters in the area to compliment their efforts.