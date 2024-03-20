Borno reduces out-of-school children from 2m to 800,000 – Zulum 

The Borno State Government says it has gone far in addressing the problem of out-of-school children by reducing the number in the state from over two million to 800,000.

This was made known on Tuesday in Maiduguri at the inauguration of 27 Local Government Education Secretaries.

The occasion also witnessed the distribution of 57 schools monitoring vehicles.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulu, said: “Since assuming office in 2019, education has been a paramount focus of my administration..

“Initially, our efforts were directed towards rebuilding our devastated school infrastructure to provide access to over two million out-of-school children in Borno.

“I am grateful that, by the grace of Allah, the number of out-of-school children has now decreased to less than 800,000.”

The governor said that the vehicles inaugurated for the Local Government Education Authorities are to enhance mobility and effective monitoring, adding that the vehicles must be used strictly for official purposes by authorised drivers.

Zulum directed the Commissioner for Education to provide quarterly reports on the performance of each education secretary, warning that anyone performing below expectation would be replaced.