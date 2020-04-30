The Borno State Government says it has recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura, also the Secretary of the State High Powered Response Team on COVID-19, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri while presenting an update on the pandemic in the state.

He said the state had so far recorded nine deaths out of the confirmed 53 COVID-19 cases.

Kwaya-Bura, however, explained that all the victims already had some health challenges before getting infected with COVID-19.

He said the 53 patients were from Pulka, Maiduguri, Dikwa and Biu towns.

Kwaya-Bura also said the committee had resolved to increase contact tracing and surveillance, particularly in areas worse affected by the disease.

He said: “Mairi and Maisandari areas in Maiduguri are some of the critical wards whose residents need to seat up to check the spread of COVID-19.

“We would soon commence the distribution of free face masks in the state to encourage its usage towards preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.”