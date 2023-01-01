Borno records peaceful New Year celebration

Citizens in Borno on Sunday joined other Nigerians in celebrating the New Year peacefully.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the celebration was generally peaceful across the state with citizens praying for more peace in the state and country in general.

A cross section of residents, who spoke on the occasion in Maiduguri, said they were grateful to God for seeing the new year and hope major event in the year like the general election would come and pass peacefully.

Iliya Isaac said the celebration was peaceful in Maiduguri and they celebrated with bonfire, prayers and singing across the streets.

“It was a peaceful celebration and we prayed for more peace in Borno and a peaceful general election,” Isaac said.

As for commercial drivers and other motorists plying Maiduguri-Damaturu route, they said the new year came with a lot of blessings with the removal of some military check points along the road due to improved security.

“This is a sign of good things to come this year as some of the military check points along the road known for creating gridlock have been removed.

“Now the traffic is moving more freely but the military are still at strategic places along the road to ensure security,” Malam Ibrahim Adamu said.

A commuter that always ply the road, Alhaji Abubakar Kilo, said he was very excited with the New Year development and had to offer special prayers for the military and Borno Government for the decision.

“The removal of some of the check points, particularly the one at Ngamdu, known for notorious gridlock, was a big relief to all travellers.

“Things are more smoother now along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road; the military and other security agencies are patrolling the road to sustain the improved security,” Kilo said.

NAN reports that Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno recently lauded the improved security across the state and assured that measures like restriction of night journey on some of the roads would be reviewed in the new year.

“Some of the roads would be open up to 10 p.m or 12 midnight,” Zulum assured.