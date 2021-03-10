The Borno State Government has confirmed the arrival of 75,510 doses of the Coronavirus Disease vaccine.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, confirmed this at a news conference on Tuesday at the Maiduguri International Airport.

Kadafur, who is also the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, said the task force would meet to decide when to commence the vaccination.

He said: “When plan for vaccination is ready, we will unveil it to you.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kadafur and other members of the task force were at the airport to receive the vaccine, which arrived around 9pm.