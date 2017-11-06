Borno promises return of IDPs in 2018

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Durkwa, says strategies are being put in place to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons in the state return to their communities before the first quarter of 2018.

Durkwa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri on Sunday, that there were still a handful of camps within the state hosting the IDPs, but that expectation was that IDPs would be returned to their communities early next year.

According to him, with the coming of the North East Development Commission, things will hasten the realisation of government expectation of returning of IDPs, adding that the commission would seriously complement the efforts of the state government.

He also said the commission would, among other things, coordinate projects and programmes within the Master Plan for the rehabilitation, resettlement, reconciliation, reconstruction and sustainable development of the North-East Zone.

According to him the functions of the commission also include infrastructure, human and social services.

Durkwa commended the Federal Government in ensuring improvement in the living standard of the IDPs.

The Nigeria Customs Service on Friday handed over 33,114 (50kg) bags of rice and other relief materials to assist IDPs in Borno State.

The gesture is part way of the efforts by the Federal Government to ease life for those affected by the activities of the insurgents in the North East.