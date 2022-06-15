Borno police nab 80-year-old for alleged rape of minor

The Borno Police Command says it has arrested 80-year-old Saleh Bukar for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.



The Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar, confirmed this on Wednesday, while parading Bukar and six other rape suspects at the command’s headquarters in Maiduguri, the capital city.



Umar said that the victim’s elder sister, Fatima Ali, got to know about the incident, when she reportedly noticed an unusual discharge from the victim’s virgina.



According to him, the victim later opened up to Ali and alleged that Bukar had raped her on different occasions.



The police chief said that the command arrested six suspects for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.



He said that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

He gave the names of the six suspects as Lawan Nasiru, 43, Musa Tukur, 50, Samaila Hassan, 60, and Garba Suleiman 60.



He said that the suspects, who hail from Hausari area of Maiduguri, lured their victim to a hideout, where they had carnal knowledge of her.



The police boss said that they reportedly induced the girl with money, ranging from N200 to N500, to have carnal knowledge of her on different occasions.



He also said that the command arrested one Baba Goni of Kawuri Village in Magumeri on April 28, for allegedly attacking one Falmata Musa in a bush in the outskirts of the village and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.



“He was apprehended and brought to the command, where he confessed to committing the act,” Umar said.



He said that the suspects would be charged to court at the end of the investigations.