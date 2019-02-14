Borno police command deploys 13, 000 operatives for Saturday’s poll – CP

The Police Command in Borno said it had deployed at least 13, 000 operatives in the state to provide security for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said this on Thursday in Maiduguri, while briefing newsmen on the command’s level of preparedness for the polls.

Chukwu said that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps also deployed 1,500 operatives for the exercise.

He said that the military and other security agencies in the state also contributed undisclosed number of their personnel for the exercise.

He said that the operatives were deployed to the 27 local government areas of the state to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

Chukwu further said that the security agencies had initiated proactive measures to effectively man and protect polling units, collation centres as well as INEC offices and facilities.

The police boss called on the political parties, candidates and electorate to be orderly and shun acts capable of disrupting the election process.

He warning that the long arm of the law would catch up with any person or group that would attempt to cause violence during the polls.