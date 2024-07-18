Borno: Police arrest man, 20, for allegedly killing his grandfather

The Borno State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old suspect, Usakahyel Adamu, in Kwaya-Kusar Local Government Area for allegedly killing his 90 years old grandfather.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso, said the suspect used a hoe to hit his grandfather after an altercation on the head leading to the old man’s death on the spot.

Daso said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

The suspect (Adamu), who spoke to newsmen said he had epilepsy in his room and that after recovering in his room, he asked his grandfather who visited his room what happened but the old man refused to answer him.

“He was just insulting me, and when I tried to get out of the room, he pushed me back.

“I then picked a hoe and hit him on his back and head. I was not in my senses when I did that, I am really sorry,” Adamu apologised.

The police spokesman also announced the arrest of a 40-year-old woman, Lydia Aji, for striking her husband with an axe during a fight leading to his death at Kautikari village of Chibok LGA.

“Lydia Aji struck her husband on his head with an axe and he died instantly.

“Investigation further revealed that the couple had a misunderstanding over their daughter, one Rachael Aji 13, who stole a goat and sold it to an unknown person, the angry father then asked them to leave his house.

“The case is still under investigation,” Daso said.

He also announced the arrest of three suspects in possession of Indian hemp and hard drugs, and a syndicate of five suspected vandals of public infrastructure with exhibits of vandalised solar street lights and borehole components.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three other suspects were also paraded for criminal intimidation after threatening a man to pay them N2 million or risk death.

