The Borno State Police Command said it arrested 45 criminal suspects for various offences, including terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the state.

DSP Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Okon said 10 suspected armed robbers, seven cattle rustlers, five fraudsters, seven thieves, one terrorist and kidnappers were arrested by the command in the last one month.

He said: “The robbery suspects, who confessed to being guilty, conspired and robbed one Iliya Musa of N49,000, while armed with dangerous weapons on July 3.

“(A suspect) at about 23:30 hours on April 18, robbed one Abdulkarim Umar of his tricycle while being transported to Modusuku in Biu Local Government Area.

“The suspect repeatedly stabbed the rider before dispossessing him of his tricycle.

“(Two other suspects) conspired to rob one Hassan Abdullahi of Bayo LGA of his motorcycle, which they later sold for N70,000.

“(Five other suspects) were also arrested in connection to various robbery case.”

On cattle rustling, the police spokesperson said two suspects were arrested at Gubio LGA for rustling 31 cattle, after which the cows were found wandering around Diffa axis of Niger Republic.

Okon said three other suspects were arrested in possession of eight rustled cows, which were among 19 from Cameroon.

“Unfortunately they sold 11 before they were nabbed,” he said.

Okon further said two arrested suspects stole domestic animals valued at N230,000 in Chul, Askira Uba LGA, while a suspected fraudster was arrested for criminal intimidation and attempt to extort one Alhaji Bukar Mala of N20 million.

On theft, he said seven suspects were reported to the police on July 20 at about 18:07 hours.

He said: “The police received report that the suspects employed by Gramson Construction Company, conspired and stole various items worth N6.5 million.

“(Two suspects) broke into the office of the Borno Geographical Information Service and made away with a 40 and 50 inches of Plasma TV, one HP Desktop computer, a stabilizer and a bag containing some documents.”

Okon further said one suspect of Muna Asheri area of Maiduguri was also arrested in connection with terrorism and being a member of the Boko Haram group.

“The suspect confessed that he was saddled with the responsibility of supplying logistics and essentials to the sect,” the spokesperson said.

He noted that the suspect was in possession of N200,000 cash and assorted foodstuff among others.

He added all the suspects would be charged to Court.