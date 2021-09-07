Borno JSC sacks two Sharia Court judges, demotes two

The Borno Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sacked two Sharia Court Judges.

A statement on Tuesday in Maiduguri signed by an official, S.K. Jidda, for Secretary of the Commission, said the decision was taken after the meeting of the commission.

“The commission with immediate effect removed from the service of the judiciary, an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Mohammed Hassan Yakub.

“This is as a result of the investigation of a petition to the office of the Chief Judge by Kwayam Development Association.

“The Chief Judge referred the petition to the Public Complaints Committee of the judiciary which found that the judge allowed himself to be used as a tool of persecution.

“Also removed from service is Higher Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Ibrahim El-Hassan, for sitting outside his territorial jurisdiction.

“The commission demoted a Senior Magistrate Grade 1 to Magistrate Grade 1 and a Higher Sharia Court Judge to Sharia Court Judge Grade 1.”

The statement also announced the elevation of 11 Higher Sharia Court judges to Upper Sharia Court judges based on their unblemished service and passing of examination.

It also announced the promotion of five Higher Sharia Court judges to Senior Sharia Court judges, and the promotion of two Sharia Court judges to the rank of Higher Sharia Court judges.

“One Sharia Court judge is transferred to ‘Sulhu Door’ of Borno Amicable Settlement Corridor (BASC) where his skills may be more appropriately utilised,” the statement added.