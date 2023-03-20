Borno governor Zulum wins re-election

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has secured a second term with a landslide victory at the March 18 governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Out of the 649,855 votes cast, Zulum, on the platform of APC, scored 545,543, defeating his distant trailer, Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP, who polled 82,147 votes.

Declaring the result, the state’s Governorship and State Assembly Election Returning Officer, Prof Jude Tsammani Rabo, said Prof Zulum, had scored the highest number of votes and secured a quarter of the votes cast in each of the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said Zulum, having satisfied the requirement of the law was hereby declared the winner of the gubernatorial election.

Twelve political parties contested the election in the state which has 2,513,281 registered voters out of whom 650,533 were accredited.

The APC also won all 28 House of Assembly seats in the elections.