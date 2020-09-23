The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has redeemed his pledge to the family of Colonel Dahiru Bako and three other soldiers that died in the battle against Boko Haram Terrorists.

The Governor redeemed the pledge when he visited the wife of Bako on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, at about 9am.

He was received by the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General AK Ibrahim.

Zulum consoled the wife and family members of Bako, and prayed for the repose of the late senior officer and the three other soldiers who paid the supreme price along with him.

He described him as a great patriot and formidable Commander.

The Governor used the opportunity to present a cheque of N20 million to Mrs. Bako, which he earlier pledged and also promised to redeem his pledge of getting the family a house.

The governor also donated N2 million each to the three deceased soldiers.

They are Lance Corporal Nwobuji Desmond, Lance Corporal Adebiyi Oluwaseye and Private Aliyu Ibrahim, whom he described as gallant and patriotic soldiers par excellence.

The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army extended immense appreciation Zulum for the kind gesture.