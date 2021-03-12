The Borno State Government says it is committed to reviving the Elkanemi Warriors FC by addressing all challenges facing the team.

The state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Alhaji Sainna Buba, made this known on Thursday in Maiduguri while briefing newsmen.

Buba disclosed that the state government had already bought six players at the cost of N9 million for the first time in nine years to rejig the club.

He however said Governor Babagana Zulum has directed the club not to accept players on loan because of its implication.

He said: “Players on free loan are just using the club as training ground because whenever they get another club, they just leave and we get nothing.

“That’s how we lost $46,000 when one of such players left for a club in Dubai.”

Buba said the government had settled all outstanding debts, including hotel bills and fines, against the club.

He said: “We paid a FIFA fine of N31 million ($84,000), we paid former Elkanemi coach N6 million the club owed him, while the present coach was paid N5 million, and the sum of N8 million was expended on repairs in the club’s camp.

“So far, the club, which is topping National League, has played five matches, won four and drew one.”

The Commissioner said that government would also register the junior club known as Elkanemi Babes FC along with Biu United FC and Bama United FC into the Amateur league.

He said that Elkanemi Babes is expected to play its role as feeder team to Elkanemi Warriors to save the state some money from buying players from outside.

“Henceforth, all Elkanemi Warriors players must past through Elkanemi Babes,” Buba said.