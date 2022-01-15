Borno awards N2.8b Maiduguri township roads contract

The Borno Government has awarded N2.8bn contract for construction of 8.2 kilometers Maiduguri township roads.

Ali Goni-Lawan, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, stated this at the signing ceremony of the contract on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Ali Goni-Lawan said the projects located within Maiduguri metropolis would be handled by an indigenous firm, Obtuse Tech Engineering Construction Limited.

Goni-Lawan explained that the tender for the projects were advertised in September last year where the company won the bid.

“The construction work is from Baga Road market – Jajeri – Umarari- Bulabulin with another one linking Texaco – Churchkime – Abdu One Road at the total cost of N2,812,405,577.48 billion.

“These projects were approved by Gov. Babagana Zulum, and is expected to be completed for commissioning before the end of 2022.

“Substandard work will not be compromise by the present administration, therefore, I enjoined you to do a thorough and good job,” he said.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the company, Mr Umar Sheriff-Lawan, said his company has been in the construction business for the past 10 years in the state.

He assured the deployment of the company’s experienced and professional team to execute the job within the stipulated time.