The Chairman of Borno State High Powered Task Force on COVID-19, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, says the state’s task force was still waiting for results of the first suspected Coronavirus case in the state.

Kadafur, who is also the state’s Deputy Governor, told newsmen on Sunday in Maiduguri that speculation over the death of a nurse working with the MSF in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area, should be regarded as mere speculation pending the outcome of the test.

He said: “His sample has been taken and we are waiting for the result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“People, particularly the media, should be patient and stop preempting the result.

“We have a patient who has passed away.

“There is need to be patient as we await the result.”

Also speaking, the Borno State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salihu Kwaya-Bura, said the task force had put in place surveillance teams in all the 21 LGAs, monitoring communities for persons with possible symptoms to take samples for investigation.

“We have also given out phone numbers for people to call us in case of any suspected case,” Kwaya-Bura said.

The commissioner lauded the support and cooperation of the public, and called for sustainability to effectively contain the pandemic.