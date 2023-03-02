Borno approves N1b for reconstruction of burnt market

The Borno State Government on Thursday approved N1 billion for the reconstruction of Maiduguri Monday Market, which was engulfed by fire on February 27.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced this in Maiduguri while inaugurating a committee to assess the incident.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Jidda-Shuwa.

Zulum said: “As a responsible and responsive government, we cannot fold our hands and let the situation be as it is.

“But rise up to our responsibilities and do the needful to salvage the situation for the betterment of our people.

“I’d been making frantic efforts in providing palliative to boost their resilience.

“In this connection, I made some commitments, which include the constitution of this high-powered committee.

“I have also approved the sum of N1 billion for immediate disbursement to the victims for the upkeep of their families.”

Zulum said the committee would appraise and determine the immediate and remote causes of the fire as well as factors responsible for its wild uncontrollable nature.

He added: “They will also meticulously assess and ascertain whether or not there are specific individuals who may be directly or indirectly responsible for the incident and apportion blame appropriately.

“Thoroughly examine the magnitude of the fire and the extent of the damage caused to physical structures, assess and determine the type of and amount of relief assistance to the affected victims.”

He added that the committee would compile and determine the actual number of persons who suffered losses and amount of property each trader lost to the fire disaster.

The Governor said the committee would examine the original design of the market and determine alterations made to accommodate more traders and how that contributed to the uncontrollable nature of the fire.

It would also determine the extent to which commercial activities have been disrupted and suggest suitable site for the construction of another market.

The Governor directed the committee to commence the reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged structures in the market while investigation is going on.

Earlier, Chairman of the committee, Zarami Dungus, expressed gratitude to the Governor for finding them worthy to serve the state.

Dungus assured Zulum of transparent and accountable execution of the task given to them.

NAN reports that the Governor on Monday presented a cheque of N1 billion to be distributed to victims of the fire disaster.