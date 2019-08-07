The Borno State Government will adopt proactive measures to fast track resettlement, reconciliation and reintegration of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno disclosed this in a statement issued by Pindar Sawa, the Director of Press, Government House, in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Zulum stated this when officials of the International Organisation for Migration paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House on Tuesday.

He said that the state government would soon adopt a new policy on the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons in accordance with international best practices.

He said: “The state government will soon come up with a policy in accordance with international best practices that will back smooth collaboration with other programmes aimed at resettlement of the IDPs.

“Already a draft of the policy on reintegration, resettlement and reconciliation would soon be presented for approval during the next State Executive Council meeting.

“For us to end the war against Boko Haram insurgency, we have to consider non kinetics measures like dialogue. The Federal Government already introduced Operation Safe Corridor which is yielding positive result.”

He commended the military for their gallantry in the counter insurgency operation, noting that windows of opportunities should be opened for the insurgents willing to surrender.

The governor announced plans to visit displaced persons currently taking refuge in Chad, Cameroun and Niger Republics, and commended the countries for accommodating them.

Earlier, Maria Kenterio, the Head of the IOM delegation, said the team was on a stability assessment tour of the Lake Chad Basin states.

Kenterio said the team comprised representatives of the Lake Chad states, who were working to ensure effective implementation and evaluation of joint programmes for stability of the region.

She pledged continued collaboration with the state government to address the humanitarian crisis in the state.